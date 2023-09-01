Polish military helicopter violates Belarusian border — Belarus’ State Border Committee

MINSK, September 1. /TASS/. A Polish military helicopter violated the Belarusian border in the Grodno Region, Belarus’ State Border Committee said on Friday.

"On September 1, Belarusian border guards reported a violation of Belarus’ airspace in the Grodno Region from Poland. A Polish Mi-24 military helicopter, flying at an extremely low altitude, crossed the state border and got 1,200 meters deep into Belarusian territory before turning back," it said, adding that the Polish side has been informed about the incident.

Warsaw said earlier that two Belarusian helicopters had allegedly violated Poland’s border on August 1. The Belarusian Foreign Ministry said back then that the note from the Polish embassy contained no convincing evidence of the incident.