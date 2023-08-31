Russia’s latest strategic sub begins transit to permanent base on Pacific coast — source

MOSCOW, August 31. /TASS/. The latest Project 955A (Borei-A) nuclear-powered strategic missile-carrying submarine Generalissimus Suvorov embarked on its transit from the Northern Fleet to its permanent naval base on the Pacific coast, a source close to Russia’s Defense Ministry told TASS on Thursday.

"Recently, the submarine cruiser Generalissimus Suvorov began its inter-fleet transit from the Northern Fleet to the Pacific Fleet to its permanent base in Kamchatka. The transit will last about two weeks," the source said.

TASS has no official confirmation of this information yet.

It was reported in January that the Generalissimus Suvorov had made a transit from Severodvinsk to its temporary base in the Northern Fleet. New submarines normally perform transits to the Russian Pacific Fleet along the Northern Sea Route in summer. Under the existing practice, such transits are carried out in the escort of groups of ships of the Northern and Pacific Fleets within their responsibility areas.

A source close to the Russian Defense Ministry told TASS on May 24 that the sub would commence its transit in August and would sail along the Northern Sea Route, including in its submerged position.

Submarine Generalissimus Suvorov

The strategic nuclear-powered submarine Generalissimus Suvorov was laid down at the Sevmash Shipyard (part of the United Shipbuilding Corporation) in Russia’s northwest on December 26, 2014. The sub belongs to the fourth generation of nuclear-powered submarines developed for the Russian Navy under the improved Borei-A Project (designed by the St. Petersburg-based Rubin Central Design Bureau of Marine Engineering).

The Project features fundamentally new technical solutions, improved equipment, reduced physical fields, enhanced protection and indigenous components.

The submarine Generalissimus Suvorov was taken from the Sevmash slipway on December 25, 2021 and entered service with the Russian Navy in 2022. The submarine cruiser is set to augment and reinforce the Pacific Fleet’s force of nuclear-powered submarines.

As the Russian Defense Ministry reported on November 3, 2022, the submarine cruiser Generalissimus Suvorov successfully test-fired a Bulava intercontinental ballistic missile as part of the final stage of its state tests. The sub test-launched the Bulava ICBM from the White Sea in its submerged position towards the Kura proving ground in Kamchatka in the Russian Far East.

By now, the Sevmash Shipyard has delivered three Project Borei and three advanced Project Borei-A strategic nuclear-powered submarines to the Russian Navy. The Project Borei-A lead submarine Knyaz Vladimir was delivered to the Russian Navy on June 12, 2020. The Project’s first serial-built missile-carrying submarine cruiser Knyaz Oleg was handed over to the Navy on December 21, 2021.

Borei-and improved Borei-A-class submarines carry 16 Bulava intercontinental ballistic missiles and are outfitted with 533mm torpedo tubes.

Compared to the baseline Borei series, Borei-A subs feature better acoustic stealth, maneuvering and deep-sea running capabilities and an improved armament control system.