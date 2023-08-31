Minsk ready to restore good relations with neighboring countries — Lukashenko

MINSK, August 31. /TASS/. Belarus is ready to restore good relations with neighboring EU countries, but in response it hears only accusations and threats, President Alexander Lukashenko said at a meeting of the Security Council.

"We are ready to restore good relations with our neighbors. As I’ve said, neighbors are not chosen, they are from God. However, in response to all our messages we hear only accusations and threats. This means they don't need any normalization," Lukashenko is quoted by the SB Belarus Segodnya media resource as saying.

Lukashenko emphasized that to confirm what he just said and to exclude any insinuations representatives from Poland had been invited as observers to the CSTO exercise Combat Brotherhood - 2023, which "will begin tomorrow in the Brest Region."

The Belarusian leader noted that the tense situation in the world and near the Belarusian borders, as well as the sanction pressure left no chance "to be absolutely calm and confident in the future."

In this context, Lukashenko asked the participants in the Security Council’s meeting to consider a number of areas related to the issues of national security.