Russian defense chief issues order to boost production of radar detection devices

MOSCOW, August 30. /TASS/. Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu has emphasized the need to increase production of radar detection devices, the Defense Ministry said in a statement.

"Russian Defense Minister Army General Sergey Shoigu checked how the state defense order was being carried out during a visit to defense facilities in the Tula Region. The defense chief specifically inspected the workshops of a company that is part of the Almaz-Antey Concern and manufactures advanced radar systems," the statement reads. "The defense chief set the task of ramping up production and repair work on radar detection devices used in the course of the special military operation," the ministry added.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, the company’s head reported to Shoigu that the renovation and technical re-equipment carried out over the last two years had made it possible to significantly increase potential production capacity in terms of the entire range of goods, while a rise in the number of work shifts had helped speed up production. He also briefed the defense minister on the launch of mass production on the most advanced radar assets for doing reconnaissance on firing positions.

In addition, Shoigu held a meeting with the company’s senior managers and officials from military control bodies. "As far as the special military operation goes, the highest priority is given to counter-battery fire and efforts to provide our forces with all the necessary supplies, which include artillery reconnaissance systems and ammunition," the defense chief said. He also ordered the management to make sure the company operated round-the-clock.