US-led coalition’s aircraft violate Syrian airspace 16 times in past day

MOSCOW, August 29. /TASS/. The US-led coalition’s fighter jets and drones violated Syria’s airspace in the al-Tanf area 16 times during the past day, Vadim Kulit, deputy chief of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria (a division of the Russian defense ministry), said on Tuesday.

"Three pairs of the coalition’s F-16, three pairs of F-35, a pair of Typhoon fighter jets, as well as two MQ-1C multi-role unmanned aerial vehicles violated Syria’s airspace in the al-Tanf area, across which international air routes run, 16 times during the day," he said. "The coalition continues creating dangerous situations fraught with air incidents and aggravated the situation in Syria’s airspace."

According to Kulit, the coalition’s aircraft continue creating dangerous situations in the sky over Syria, violating deconfliction protocols.

He also said that the Russian reconciliation center continues to monitor the ceasefire. "During the day, ten shelling attacks on the position of government forces from the positions of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group (outlawed in Russia) were reported in the Idlib de-escalation zone: one in the Aleppo governorate, and nine in the Idlib governorate," he said.