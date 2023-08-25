Kremlin spokesman refuses to comment on future of Wagner PMC

MOSCOW, August 25. /TASS/. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov refused to comment on Friday on the future of the Wagner Private Military Company (PMC) but he said that no such firm existed de jure anyway.

"Let’s remember that, de jure, there is no such company as Wagner PMC. Indeed, there is the Wagner Group which, as the president has repeatedly said, contributed much to the success of the special military operation," Peskov said. "As for its future, I cannot tell you anything right now, I don’t know," he added.

Nor did Peskov comment on what would happen with Wagner’s activity in Belarus. He forwarded questions to Belarusian officials, saying that he had "no information whatsoever for you now."

When asked if retired Colonel Andrey Troshev was currently being considered to succeed Prigozhin as the head of Wagner PMC, the Russian presidential spokesman said: "That’s not our issue. Who should consider that? De jure, there is no such entity," he reiterated.