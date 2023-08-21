Russian paratroopers repel Ukrainian attack on western outskirts of Artyomovsk

MOSCOW, August 21. /TASS/. Russian paratroopers have repelled a Ukrainian attack on the western outskirts of the city of Artyomovsk (called Bakhmut in Ukraine), the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

"Paratroopers repelled an attack by Ukrainian forces on the western outskirts of Artyomovsk. Drone operators of the Russian Airborne Troops detected the movement of several Ukrainian infantry groups towards our positions. Allowing the enemy to reach a certain point and seize a couple of wooded areas, the paratroopers opened fire on the advancing Ukrainian units, using hand-held anti-tank grenade launchers," the statement reads.

According to the Defense Ministry, the surviving militants were targeted with an AGS-17 Plamya automatic grenade launcher and a 12.7 mm Kord machine gun.

The Ukrainian attack was repelled and most of the enemy troops were killed.