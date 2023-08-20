Russian forces destroy 70 Ukrainian troops in Krasny Liman area over past day

MOSCOW, August 20. /TASS/. Russian forces repelled three attacks of Ukrainian army units in the Krasny Liman area, destroying roughly 70 enemy troops over the past day in the special military operation in Ukraine, Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov reported on Sunday.

"As many as 70 Ukrainian personnel, two armored combat vehicles and two motor vehicles were destroyed," the spokesman said.

Russian forces repelled a Ukrainian army attacks as a result of professional actions by units of the battlegroup Centerin the district of Torsky in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) and near the settlement of Belogorovka in the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR), the general reported.