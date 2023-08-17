Rosoboronexport holds negotiations with delegations from over 40 countries

PATRIOT PARK, August 17. /TASS/. Rosoboronexport (part of Rostec state corporation) held more than 80 meetings and negotiations with delegations from over 40 countries during the Army-2023 forum, Russia’s state arms seller reported on Thursday.

"As part of business program of the ninth Army-2023 International Military-Technical Forum, Rosoboronexport (part of Rostec state corporation) held more than 80 meetings and negotiations with delegations from over 40 countries," the report said.

The Russian arms seller’s total exhibition area at the forum exceeded 2,300 square meters, the company’s said, adding that over 250 pieces of armament and military equipment for all types of armed forces developed and produced by Russian defense enterprises were exhibited at six sites at the forum.