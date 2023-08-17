Su-57E fighter aircraft to be among largest gainers in the near time — Rosoboronexport

PATRIOT PARK /Moscow Region/, August 17. /TASS/. The Su-57E fifth generation fighter aircraft, the Ka-52E reconnaissance and strike helicopter and S-350E VItyaz surface-to-air missile system are seen as the largest gainers in the near term and the midterm, CEO of the Russian state arms export agency Rosoboronexport Alexander Mikheev said at the Army-2023 Forum.

"Rosoboronexport currently sees the Su-57E fifth generation fighter aircraft, the Il-76MD-90A(E) military transport aircraft, the Ka-52E reconnaissance and strike helicopter, the S-350E Vityaz SAM system, the Pantsir-S1M air defense missile and gun system, the Project 22356 frigate, the TOS-2 [heavy flamethrower system - TASS] and others among the biggest gainers in the near term and the midterm," the chief executive said, cited by the company’s press service.

The Army-2023 Forum is playing a great role in developing military-technical cooperation of the country with foreign countries owing to demonstrations of new specimens of national armament and materiel to partners, Mikheev noted in his report to Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu at the Forum. The share of new specimens of Russian products on the global market is expected to prevail among currently manufactured ones by 2030 with the ratio of 90% to 10%, he added.

The Army-2023 International Military-Technical Forum is taking place at the Patriot Congress and Exhibition Center, the Alabino shooting range and the Kubinka airfield on August 14-20. The event is being organized by the Russian Defense Ministry. TASS serves as its strategic media partner.