Russian arms seller to bring up to 50 new pieces of armament to foreign markets

PATRIOT PARK /Moscow Region/, August 16. /TASS/. Russia’s state arms seller Rosoboronexport plans to offer up to 50 new pieces of armament to its foreign partners in coming years, Chief Executive Officer Alexander Mikheyev told TASS at the Army 2023 International Military-Technical Forum on Wednesday.

"We plan to bring up to 50 new pieces of products upgraded based on experience gained during the special military operation, among other things, in coming years. Those will be brand new solutions that proved efficient on the battlefield," he said.

The Army-2023 International Military-Technical Forum is being held at the Patriot Congress and Exhibition Center, the Alabino training ground and the Kubinka airfield outside Moscow on August 14-20. About 1,500 leading Russian defense enterprises and 85 foreign companies and businesses from seven countries are participating in the forum’s expositions and business program. The forum has been organized by the Russian Defense Ministry. TASS is the forum’s strategic media partner.