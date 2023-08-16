Northern Shipyard to prepare new orders portfolio in 2024 — CEO

PATRIOT PARK /Moscow Region/, August 16./TASS/. The Northern Shipyard plans to prepare a new portfolio of orders in 2024, CEO of the Russian shipbuilding company Igor Orlov told TASS at the Army-2023 Forum.

"We have such a portfolio of orders formed that we do not set the issuing of laying keels of new ships and vessels as a priority. We need to honor commitments we assumed in the sphere of civilian shipbuilding and in the naval shipbuilding area. The shipyard is utilizing its capacity in full and we plan to prepare a new portfolio of orders in 2024. No laying of keels is planned in the near time," the chief executive said.

The Northern Shipyard is now building "about ten warships and ten civilian vessels," Orlov noted. "This is a great many. This is a very packed and challenging program," he added.

