Russia winning drone war against collective West with ease, Russian senator says

MOSCOW, August 16. /TASS/. Russia has very quickly learned how to thwart and neutralize attempted terror attacks with the use of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and is successfully defeating the collective West in the war of drones, said Viktor Bondarev, chairman of the Defense and Security Committee in Russia’s Federation Council, or upper house of parliament.

"Russia is winning the war of drones, moreover not against the phantom regime in Ukraine but rather against the entire collective West, which has been creating all of the technologies and drawing up the battle strategies for waging war on Russia," the Russian senator wrote on his Telegram channel. The Kiev regime has recently intensified its attempts to conduct subversive and terrorist attacks on Russian soil with the use of UAVs, he added.

The senior parliamentarian highlighted various reports appearing on a daily basis regarding Russian forces’ effective approaches to preventing similar terrorist attacks, which have had a 99% success rate. "Reports saying that special electronic warfare services, air defense units or Russian warplanes have jammed or destroyed more unmanned aerial vehicles are coming in every day. But as a rule, such reports have not received the publicity [they deserve]," with the media focusing more on the 1% of cases where the terrorists succeed by slipping through Russia’s defenses, Bondarev said.

According to Bondarev, Russia’s Armed Forces and security services have been upgrading methods for detecting, countering and neutralizing unmanned aerial vehicles. "The Army-2023 International Military-Technical Forum is showcasing the achievements of the Russian defense industry in ensuring national security and enhancing the country’s defense capabilities," he concluded.