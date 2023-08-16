Russia discusses cooperation on fifth-generation fighters with partners — Rosoboronexport

PATRIOT PARK /Moscow Region/, August 16. /TASS/. Russia is in talks with a number of partners about cooperation on its fifth-generation fighter jets, SU-57E and Checkmate, including their joint development and production, Rosoboronexport’s head Alexander Mikheyev told TASS on the sidelines of the Army-2023 forum.

"According to feedback from foreign specialists and experts, the multi-purpose super-maneuverable Su-35 figther jet is the best aircraft among the fourth and 4++ generation fighters. It occupies a rightful place in Rosoboronexport’s portfolio of orders. Cooperation on SU-57E and Checkmate fifth-generation fighter jets is now being discussed with a number of Russia’s partners, including in the format of joint development and production," the official said.