Russia, Africa to cooperate in countering neocolonialism, terrorism — Shoigu

PATRIOT PARK /Moscow region/, August 15. /TASS/. Countering neocolonialism and the terrorist threat is the basic element of Russia’s cooperation with African nations, Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu said at the 11th Moscow Conference on International Security.

"Today we have an opportunity to discuss in detail the issues of security in Africa, outline and revise the priorities of military and military-technical cooperation. Discussions at the Russia-Africa summit strengthened our confidence that countering neocolonialism, together with countering the terrorist threat, is the basic element of cooperation," he said.

The West’s activities on the African continent are, first of all, aimed at maintaining the possibility of pumping out national resources of former colonies through supporting conflict zones, the minister said, adding that a variety of antigovernment and terrorist groups are being used for that.