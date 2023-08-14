Russian deputy defense minister discusses military cooperation with Bangladeshi delegation

MOSCOW, August 14. /TASS/. Russian Deputy Defense Minister Colonel General Alexander Fomin and Tarique Ahmed Siddique, a defense and security advisor to the Bangladeshi prime minister, discussed military cooperation between the countries on the sidelines of the Army-2023 conference.

"The sides gave a positive assessment of the rapidly developing mutually beneficial relations in the military field and reaffirmed their desire to maximize the use of the accrued potential for deepening military cooperation," the Russian Defense Ministry said.

It noted that the meeting was held in a warm and friendly atmosphere.