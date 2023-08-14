Army forum shows that attempts to isolate Russia are doomed to fail — Russian deputy PM

KUBINKA /Moscow Region/, August 14. /TASS/. The ongoing Army 2023 forum in Russia demonstrates that attempts to isolate Russia and contain the development of its defense sector are doomed to fail, Russian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Industry and Trade Denis Manturov said on Monday.

"I am welcoming you at the ninth Army international military technical forum. Its global character is proved by the number of participants. More than 70 delegations from defense ministries of foreign states and representatives from more than 80 foreign companies have arrived in Russia this year. It is yet another proof that attempts to isolate our country are doomed to failure. The same can be said about efforts to contain the development of the Russian defense sector," he said at a plenary session of the Army 2023 forum.