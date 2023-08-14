Russian top brass inspects newest weapons for Su-57 fighter jet at Army-2023 military expo

KUBINKA /Moscow Region/, August 14. /TASS/. Russian Defense Minister and Army General Sergey Shoigu inspected advanced armaments for fifth-generation Su-57 fighter jets at the Army-2023 forum and exposition being held at the Kubinka air field.

"The head of the military agency was shown the newest air strike means for the Su-57 serial aircraft complex, which can significantly increase strike capabilities against a diverse range of targets," a representative of the developer told journalists.

Additionally, during his tour of the exposition, the top Russian military official heard a report on the fighter jet’s successful use during the special military operation in Ukraine. "During the special military operation, the aircraft has carried out missions at a high level of quality and has hit targets successfully deploying its stealth capabilities, which represent one of its distinguishing features," a pilot told the defense minister.