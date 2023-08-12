Russian air defenses destroy Ukrainian drone over Belgorod Region - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW, August 12. /TASS/. Russian air defenses have shot down a Ukrainian drone, which targeted a facility on Russian territory, in midair in the Belgorod Region, the Russian Defense Ministry told reporters.

"Today, at about 5:30 p.m. Moscow Time, the Kiev regime’s attempt to carry out a terrorist attack with one unmanned aerial vehicle on targets on the territory of the Russian Federation was thwarted. Russian air defenses detected the unmanned aerial vehicle and destroyed it over the Belgorod Region," the ministry said, adding that there was neither damage nor casualties as a result of the foiled attack.