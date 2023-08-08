Government trials of Okhotnik heavy combat drone to be over by yearend — source

MOSCOW, August 8. /TASS/. State testing of the Okhotnik heavy combat drone (S-70) is expected to be completed by the end of the current year, a source close to the command of the Russian aerospace forces told TASS on Tuesday.

"Under the current plans, Okhotnik’s government trials are to be completed before the end of the year and its mass production and supplies to the army will begin starting in 2024. Several dozen of these aerial vehicles are to be sent to the army under the contract," the source said.

TASS has no official confirmation of this information.

The Okhotnik heavy combat drone was developed by the Sukhoi Design Bureau and will be produced at the Novosibirsk-based Chkalov Aviation Plant (part of the United Aircraft Corporation).

According to earlier reports, the first Okhotnik prototype was presented at the Novosibirsk Aviation Plant in mid-December 2021. Russian Deputy Defense Minister Alexey Krivoruchko said back then that the drone’s maiden flight and government trials were expected soon.