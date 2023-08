MOSCOW, August 6. /TASS/. The Ukrainian army has lost up to 170 military in the Donetsk area in the past day, Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Igor Konashenkov told a briefing.

"Up to 170 Ukrainian military, three armored combat vehicles, five vehicles, as well as a Polish-made self-propelled Krab howitzer were destroyed in that area in the past day," he said.

According to Konashenkov, the battlegroup South has repelled five enemy attacks in that area in the past 24 hours.