MOSCOW, August 2. /TASS/. Over the past 15 months, the Ukrainian Defense Ministry has brought into service more than 30 models of various unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), Defense Minister Alexey Reznikov has said.

"Over 15 months, the Defense Ministry has already brought into service more than 30 models of UAVs of different types - reconnaissance, strike, kamikaze drones and barrage munitions. UAV ammunition has been officially created as a separate category," Reznikov wrote on his Facebook page (banned in Russia, owned by Meta, a company recognized as extremist in Russia).

He added that for now drones were being assembled in the country mainly from foreign components, but plans were on the agenda to produce components in Ukraine. At the same time, according to Reznikov, there was no intention to "build a factory the size of a stadium."

In July, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denis Shmygal said that the Ukrainian government had allocated almost $1.1 billion this year for the production of UAVs. The prime minister added that the country's authorities had removed customs barriers to importing drone parts into Ukraine, raised the profit share for their manufacturers to 25%, and made a decision that allegedly "promotes mass production of drone ammunition."

According to Shmygal, more than 40 Ukrainian companies involved in drone production have now signed contracts with the government, and "the production of UAVs has grown tenfold."