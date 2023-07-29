Russian troops take more advantageous positions near Kuzemovka in LPR

MOSCOW, July 29. /TASS/. Russian forces continued to advance near Kuzemovka in the Lugansk People’s Republic in the past day, taking more advantageous positions, Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant General Igor Konashenkov said.

"In the Kupyansk area, assault units of Battlegroup West continued to advance near the Kuzemovka settlement in the Lugansk People’s Republic, taking more advantageous positions. In addition, army aircraft and artillery units defeated Ukrainian troops near Sinkovka, Timkovka and Berestovoye in the Kharkov Region and Stelmakhovka in the Lugansk People’s Republic," he noted.

According to Konashenkov, the enemy lost "up to 20 troops, three motor vehicles and a D-20 howitzer.".