MOSCOW, July 29. /TASS/. Russia’s battlegroup Center units eliminated over 150 Ukrainian servicemen, with 10 servicemen surrendering, battlegroup spokesman Alexander Savchuk told TASS.

According to the spokesman, battlegroup Center’s artillery eliminated a BMP personnel carrier, 2 armored vehicles, 3 pickup trucks and over 150 servicemen, with 10 servicemen surrendering.

Over 40 Ukrainian servicemen surrendered this month alone, Savchuk added.

Russian forces also eliminated a tank, 2 Msta-B howitzers and a D-20 cannon, downed 2 drones and a HIMARS rocket, the spokesman said.