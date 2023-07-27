China's naval group command meets with Russian Pacific Fleet commander in Vladivostok

VLADIVOSTOK, July 27. /TASS/. A group of naval ships from China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA) has made a business port call at Vladivostok, where its command held a meeting with Russian Pacific Fleet Commander Admiral Viktor Liina, the Fleet’s press service said in a statement.

"Today, a group of navy ships of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army, consisting of the guided missile destroyers Guiyang and Qiqihar, the patrol ships Rizhao and Zaozhuang, and the supply ship Taihu, have wrapped up their business call program in Vladivostok. During the four-day stay, commanders of the PLA naval group visited Commander of the Pacific Fleet Admiral Victor Liina, and the Vladivostok City Hall," the Fleet said.

Chinese sailors visited warships of the Pacific Fleet’s Primorsky Flotilla of Multi-Modal Forces, while Russian sailors paid a visit to the Guiyang guided missile destroyer. In addition, friendly tug-of-war and streetball competitions were held between the sailors of the two fleets.