Strikes to quash terrorist activity in Odessa should not be condemned by UN — MFA

MOSCOW, July 21. /TASS/. The United Nations Secretariat should not denounce the strikes on targets in Odessa where terrorist attacks against Russia were being plotted, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin said during a briefing on Friday.

"Today, a statement on behalf of UN Secretary-General [Antonio Guterres] has been circulated concerning the revenge strikes on Odessa. It is a strong condemnation, as this allegedly harms food security, However, it seems to me that the strikes on targets which in fact were plotting the terrorist attacks are not something that should be worthy of condemnation," he said.

Vershinin emphasized that only the double standards should be condemned. The diplomat pointed out that the terrorist attacks on Crimea, the Crimean Bridge, Sevastopol and the sabotage on the ammonia pipeline had yielded no response from the UN Secretariat so far.

"And this [the ammonia pipeline] is also food security, and may be even more important than grain as we are talking about ammonia. This ammonia pipeline can supply two million tons of ammonia. That makes a lot of fertilizer," he said.

According to Vershinin, this amount of fertilizer would be enough for a crop that is sufficient "to feed 45 million people."

"It turns out that this does not matter, as there was no reaction at all. Double standards are inadmissible and are worthy of double condemnation," the Russian deputy foreign minister added.