Russian, Chinese navies chase out intruder in Sea of Japan joint drills

MOSCOW, July 21. /TASS/. Sailors of the Russian and Chinese navies practiced chasing out an intruder ship from the waters closed for shipping during the joint naval drills in the Sea of Japan, the press office of Russia’s Pacific Fleet reported on Friday.

The Russia-China joint naval maneuvers codenamed: "North. Interaction 2023" kicked off in the Sea of Japan on July 20.

"During the drills focused on chasing out a notional intruder ship from the waters closed for shipping, sailors of Russia and China jointly practiced implementing a set of standard measures aimed at forcing the ship to leave the prohibited area," the press office said in a statement.

The intruder was simulated by the Russian missile corvette Gremyashchiy that headed towards a formation of naval ships without complying with the demand to slow down and change course. The naval group fired flares towards the intruder and then warning shots in its path. Also, a deck-based Ka-27 helicopter took off and headed towards the intruder, the press office said.

The intruder ship slowed down after these measures were carried out. After that, the Russian Navy’s large anti-submarine warfare ship Admiral Tributs and the Chinese guard ship Rizhao blocked the intruder for its inspection and for establishing its identity, the Pacific Fleet’s press office said.

Russia’s Defense Ministry earlier reported that the drills codenamed: "North. Interaction 2023" would run in the Sea of Japan on July 20-23. The drills are aimed at bolstering naval cooperation between Russia and China and maintaining stability and peace in the Asia-Pacific region, it said.

The Russian Navy is represented in the drills by the Pacific Fleet’s large anti-submarine warfare ships Admiral Tributs and Admiral Panteyelev, the missile corvettes Hero of the Russian Federation Aldar Tsydenzhapov and Gremyashchiy and support vessels. The Russian naval taskforce is directed by Commander of the Pacific Fleet’s Primorye Flotilla of All-Arms Forces Rear Admiral Valery Kazakov, according to the Russian Defense Ministry’s data.

The Chinese Navy is represented in the joint maneuvers by the destroyers Qiqihar and Guiyang, the frigates Zaozhuang and Rizhao and the replenishment ship Taihu. The Chinese naval group is directed by North Sea Fleet Deputy Commander Rear Admiral Qiu Wansheng. A joint headquarters has been set up aboard the destroyer Qiqihar to direct the joint naval maneuvers.

In addition, the drills involve over 30 naval aircraft from both sides, including anti-submarine warfare planes and helicopters and fighter-interceptors.