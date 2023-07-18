Russian Security Council works out measures to ensure security at September elections

MOSCOW, July 18. /TASS/. A special commission of the Russian Security Council has worked out measures to ensure security during the single voting day to be held on September 10.

"The interdepartmental commission of the Russian Security Council on public security has worked out measures to ensure security during the preparation and holding of the single voting day in 2023," the press service of the Russian Security Council said.

In particular, the Security Council commission ddiscussed the detection and elimination of violations of Russian electoral legislation. "Additional measures to ensure the security of citizens and public order on the premises of election commissions and polling stations during the election period were worked out," the press service added.

The commission consists of representatives of the Interior Ministry, the Emergencies Ministry, the Justice Ministry, the Health Ministry, the Prosecutor General's Office, the Federal Security Service (FSB) and other ministries and agencies.

More than 4,000 election campaigns are planned in 85 regions of the Russian Federation on the single voting day. Twenty-one regions will hold direct elections of top officials, and 20 regions are to hold elections of deputies to legislative bodies.