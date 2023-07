MOSCOW, July 16. /TASS/. Ukrainian troops have suffered up to 270 casualties in the Donetsk area, Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov told a briefing on Sunday.

"During the fighting [in the Donetsk area], the casualties of the Ukrainian army amounted to up to 270 Ukrainian troops killed or wounded," he said, adding that two armored combat vehicles and five vehicles had been also destroyed.