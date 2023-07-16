Battlegroup East repels Ukrainian attacks in south of Donetsk Region — spokesman

MOSCOW, July 16. /TASS/. The battlegroup East has repelled several Ukrainian attacks in south of the Donetsk Region, destroying the enemy’s armored vehicles and personnel, Oleg Chekhov, a spokesman for the battlegroup, told TASS.

"Forward units of the battlegroup East in the south of the Donetsk Region, supported by artillery and aircraft, repelled several attacks of the enemy that attempted an offensive toward Makarovka, Staromayorskoye and Urozhaynoye. Destroyed during the battle were Ukrainian armored fighting vehicles and other motor vehicles. The enemy infantry group has been eliminated," he said.

According to the spokesman, artillery fire destroyed a group of militants near Novodonetskoye, a Ukrainian reconnaissance group attempting to advance toward Staromayorskoye, as well as a mortar unit in Novomayorskoye and an ammunition depot in Prechistovka. Army aircraft hit clusters of nationalists in Makarovka, Novodonetskoye and Urozhaynoye.

In the Zaporozhye Region, aerial reconnaissance detected, and artillery fire destroyed, one Ukrainian reconnaissance unit, armored fighting vehicles and clusters of militants near Priyutnoye. Also, a Ukrainian reconnaissance unit was eliminated near Lobkovoye.

A counterbattery operation destroyed a towed howitzer near Charivnoye. Heavy flamethrowing systems Solntsepyok struck clusters of Ukrainian personnel north of Rabotino.