Russian forces repel 17 Ukrainian attacks in Donetsk area over past day

MOSCOW, July 15. /TASS/. Russian forces repelled 17 Ukrainian attacks in the Donetsk area over the past day in the special military operation in Ukraine, Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov reported on Saturday.

"In the Donetsk direction, 17 enemy attacks were successfully repelled by well-coordinated and courageous operations of units from the southern battlegroup in areas near the settlements of Severnoye, Kurdyumovka, Novomikhailovka, Maryinka, Kleshcheyevka and Maloilyinovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic and Belogorovka in the Lugansk People’s Republic," the spokesman said.