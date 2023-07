MOSCOW, July 15. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military lost 315 troops in the Donetsk area over the past day, Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov told a briefing on the special military operation in Ukraine on Saturday.

"The enemy’s losses in the battles amounted to 315 Ukrainian personnel, two armored combat vehicles, three pickup trucks and a D-30 howitzer," the spokesman said.