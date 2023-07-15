Russian air defenses down six Ukrainian military drones over past day

MOSCOW, July 15. /TASS/. Russian air defense forces intercepted three rockets of the US-made HIMARS multiple launch rocket system and shot down six Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles over the past day in the special military operation in Ukraine, Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov reported on Saturday.

"In the past 24 hours, air defense capabilities intercepted three rockets of the HIMARS multiple launch rocket system," the spokesman said.

In addition, Russian air defense systems destroyed six Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles in areas near the settlements of Zhovtnevoye in the Kharkov Region, Zaliman, Pshenichnoye and Kremennaya in the Lugansk People’s Republic, Klyuchyovoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic and Pologi in the Zaporozhye Region, the general reported.