Russian forces wipe out ammo depots of three Ukrainian army brigades – top brass

MOSCOW, July 15. /TASS/. Russian forces destroyed ammunition depots of three Ukrainian army brigades over the past day in the special military operation in Ukraine, Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov reported on Saturday.

"In areas near the settlements of Yampol in the Donetsk People’s Republic, Malaya Tokmachka and Novosolyonoye in the Zaporozhye Region, ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army’s 33rd mechanized and 44th artillery brigades and the Ukrainian National Guard’s 5th brigade were destroyed," the spokesman said.

During the last 24-hour period, operational/tactical and army aircraft, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groupings of forces struck 73 Ukrainian artillery units at firing positions, manpower and military hardware in 93 areas, the general reported.