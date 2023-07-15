Russian forces destroy 12 Ukrainian troops in enemy’s attempt to cross Dnieper

GENICHESK, July 15. /TASS/. Russian forces destroyed three boats and 12 Ukrainian troops in the enemy’s attempt to cross the Dnieper River in the Kherson area, a spokesman for the regional emergency services reported on Saturday.

"In the past 24 hours, an attempt by a Ukrainian armed formation to cross the Dnieper near the settlement of Sofiyevka in the island zone was thwarted as a result of damage by firepower inflicted by units of the Dnepr battlegroup. Three boats and 12 militants of the Ukrainian armed forces were destroyed," the spokesman said.