Russian forces repel four Ukrainian attacks in Donetsk area over past day

MOSCOW, July 15. /TASS/. Russian forces repelled four Ukrainian attacks in the Donetsk area over the past day in the special military operation in Ukraine, Spokesman for Russia’s Battlegroup South Vadim Astafyev told TASS on Saturday.

"Units of the southern battlegroup repelled four enemy attacks in the Lisichansk and Soledar-Artyomovsk directions," the spokesman said.

Three assault groups from the Ukrainian army’s 60th mechanized brigade suffered heavy losses upon their breakthrough attempt near the Berkhovsky reservoir, he said.

Russian forces also displayed courage and heroism in repelling the enemy’s advance towards the settlement of Kleshcheyevka, the spokesman said.