Russian counter-drone systems evoke foreign customers’ interest — Rostec

MOSCOW, July 10. /TASS/. Russian drone suppression systems have shown their efficiency and evoked foreign customers’ interest, Rostec First Deputy CEO Vladimir Artyakov said on Monday.

"Our drone suppression systems have proven their efficiency and now we see that many customers want to get our systems of suppressing drones, including their destruction, for the protection of their facilities. Foreign [customers] among them," the Rostec senior executive said in a live broadcast on the Rossiya-24 television channel.

Counter-drone technologies will eventually become mandatory in protecting facilities as confirmed by the active use of unmanned aerial vehicles today, the Rostec senior executive said.

"Our enemies will not stop at this and certainly we must be prepared for that. In response to their challenges, we are improving our systems of suppressing and destroying drones and we understand that this work will be continued," he said.