Russia offers combat ships with seaborne Pantsyr air defense system to foreign customers

MOSCOW, July 3. /TASS/. The shipborne Pantsyr air defense system is unrivaled in shooting down low-flying targets and Russia’s state arms seller Rosoboronexport carries out work to promote ships with the system’s export version on the world arms market, Ak Bars Shipbuilding Corporation Head Renat Mistakhov told TASS on Monday.

"As of today, in interaction with Rosoboronexport, we are carrying out work with our foreign partners - those who are interested in acquiring Russian-made ships. The emphasis is made on new products, in particular, on ships with the export version of the Pantsyr system," he said, summing up the results of the company’s participation in the International Maritime Defense Show 2023 in St. Petersburg.

"A great many customers show their interest. Why? All understand well that there are practically no means of fighting targets flying low over water, except for the Pantsyr. The system makes it possible to strike targets even upon a change of their flight path. Foreigners know about that because they see the system’s operation on the ground," Mistakhov said.

"That is why, a close look at our display stand could reveal that all the new ships that we offer always have the Pantsyr in their aft part," he said.

The Ak Bars Shipbuilding Corporation head earlier told TASS that the corporation had a large-scale program for 2023-2024 to deliver state-of-the-art missile corvettes, the carriers of Kalibr-NK cruise missiles that had proven their worth in the special military operation in Ukraine.

Seaborne Pantsyr-ME air defense system

The Pantsyr-ME (NATO’s reporting name SA-22 Greyhound) is the seaborne version of the Pantsyr-S land-based surface-to-air missile/gun launcher. It can be installed on all types of combat ships: from a missile boat displacing 500 metric tons to an aircraft carrier.

The Pantsyr-ME is the world’s sole shipborne anti-aircraft missile system with a single-post combat module that integrates both artillery and surface-to-air missile armament and a control system.

Russia’s Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation told TASS at the International Maritime Defense Show 2023 that the Pantsyr-ME shipborne surface-to-air missile/gun system had large export potential and its land-based version had proven its reliability and high combat efficiency during combat operations in Syria and in the special military operation in Ukraine.

