MOSCOW, July 2. /TASS/. The Armed Forces of Ukraine lost up to 150 servicement in the Yuzhno-Donetsk and Zaporozhye directions in a day, Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov said on Sunday.

"Enemy losses in these areas over the day amounted to 150 Ukrainian servicemen killed and wounded, one tank, two infantry fighting vehicles, two armored combat vehicles, three vehicles, as well as an FH70 howitzer," he said.