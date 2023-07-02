Russian forces destroy up to 95 Ukrainian servicemen in Krasny Liman direction over day

MOSCOW, July 2. /TASS/. Russian forces stopped the activities of a saboteur group in the area of the village of Kuzmino in the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR), up to 95 Ukrainian servicemen were destroyed in the Krasny Liman direction in a day, Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov said on Sunday.

"The activities of a sabotage and reconnaissance group of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were suppressed in the area of the Kuzmino settlement of the Lugansk People's Republic. Up to 95 Ukrainian servicemen, one tank, two infantry fighting vehicles, an armored combat vehicle, a pickup truck, and two D-30 howitzers were destroyed in a day," he said.