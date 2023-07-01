Russian forces wipe out roughly 90 Ukrainian troops in Krasny Liman area in past day

MOSCOW, July 1. /TASS/. Russian forces thwarted the activity of a subversive group in Torskoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) and wiped out roughly 90 Ukrainian troops in the Krasny Liman area in the past day, Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov said on Saturday.

"Near the locality of Torskoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic, the activity of a Ukrainian subversive group was curtailed. In the past day, roughly 90 Ukrainian troops, two armored combat vehicles, two pickup trucks, a D-20 howitzer and a Gvozdika motorized artillery system were wiped out," Konashenkov reported.