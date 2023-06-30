New battalion of S-400 anti-aircraft missile systems goes on combat duty in Belarus

MINSK, June 30. /TASS/. A new battalion of S-400 Triumf medium-to-long-range anti-aircraft missile systems has gone on combat alert in Belarus, the republic’s Defense Ministry reported on Friday.

"Starting from today, the efficiency of air defenses for the protection of the airspace of Belarus has increased significantly: a new battalion of S-400 Triumf systems has assumed combat duty," the ministry said.

The S-400 personnel have undergone training and practiced their skills at the Kapustin Yar firing range in Russia and are ready for accomplishing combat missions, Belarusian Air Force and Air Defense Troops Commander Major-General Andrey Lukyanovich said.

Belarusian Defense Minister Viktor Khrenin earlier stressed that the S-400 anti-aircraft missile systems delivered from Russia had become a formidable weapon to defend the airspace of both the republic and the Russia-Belarus Union State.

On May 28, the Belarusian Defense Ministry announced the arrival of a new batch of S-400 surface-to-air missile systems in the republic, saying that Belarusian anti-aircraft gunners had undergone a full course of training at Russian practice ranges to learn how to operate the systems. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko announced in December 2022 that Russian-made S-400 and Iskander missile systems had entered service with the republic’s army.