Any provocations in Moscow amid mutiny would have been thwarted — National Guard director

MOSCOW, June 27. /TASS/. Any provocations that resulted from the insurrection on Saturday-Sunday, had they occurred, would have been thwarted, Russian National Guard Director Viktor Zolotov said on Tuesday.

"We always fear provocations in Moscow. We always prepare for them. Any provocation, any rally, if they pose a threat to the country, will be repelled and quelled," Zolotov said.

Appeals to take to the streets for unlawful rallies began to be spread on social media during the attempted armed insurrection on June 24. The National Anti-Terrorism Committee warned residents against taking part in any such actions.