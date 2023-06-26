Several Iskander battalions conduct field exercises near Kaliningrad

KALININGRAD, June 26. /TASS/. Several battalions of the Iskander operational-tactical systems of the Baltic Fleet have begun a scheduled field exercise in the Kaliningrad Region, with 100 personnel and up to 20 pieces of military and special equipment taking part, the fleet's press service said on Monday.

"Several battalions of the Iskander complexes marched to the designated areas and practiced an algorithm of action to create, equip and camouflage launch positions," the news release said.

In the coming days, the combat crews of the fleet’s missile forces will practice operation in the conditions of radiation and chemical contamination of terrain, as well as repulsion of attacks by sabotage and reconnaissance groups of a hypothetical enemy. Special attention is to be paid to improving the coherence of troops and units and the personnel’s skills in moving to specified areas and camouflaging combat vehicles.

The missile specialists will also carry out single and group electronic launches at various targets with subsequent relocation to evade possible retaliatory strikes and practice missile systems’ reloading in the field.