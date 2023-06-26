FSB detains 2 Yalta residents for cooperating with Ukraine intel to commit terrorist acts

MOSCOW, June 26. /TASS/. Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) apprehended two residents of Yalta who collaborated with Ukrainian special services to conduct subversive and terrorist attacks on Russian military facilities in Crimea, the FSB told TASS on Monday.

"Two residents of the Republic of Crimea were detained on suspicion of the clandestine cooperation with Ukraine’s special services," the FSB reported. "It was established that the two Yalta residents born in 1980 and 1983 maintained cooperation with a Ukrainian Security Service agent to whom they transferred information about the socio-political, economic and military situation in the peninsula. Also, the [detained] persons <…> expressed readiness to conduct subversive and terror attacks against military facilities on Crimean territory," the FSB reported.

Criminal charges have been filed against the detainees, who may face prison terms of three to eight years and a potential fine of up to 1 million rubles ($11,830).

A court in Simferopol ruled to place the suspects into custody. Investigative measures and searches are currently being conducted.