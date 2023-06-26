Kiev sharply intensified work of saboteurs in Svatovo-Kremennaya area — military expert

LUGANSK, June 26. /TASS/. Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance groups have quadrupled their attempts to penetrate the rear of Russian servicemen in the Svatovo-Kremennaya section of the front in the special military operation zone, Andrey Marochko, retired Lieutenant Colonel of the LPR People's Militia, told TASS.

"There has been a sharp increase in the actions of Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance groups. In comparison with the previous reporting period, the actions of enemy sabotage and reconnaissance groups in the Svatovo-Kremennaya area have increased fourfold," he said.

Marochko explained that the activation of the sabotage groups is due to the attempts of the Ukrainian troops to launch a counterattack and break the defense of the Russian forces in this section of the line of engagement.