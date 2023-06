MOSCOW, June 25. /TASS/. /TASS/. Apty Alaudinov, commander of the Akhmat special forces unit and deputy commander of Russia’s 2nd Army Corps, refuted reports alleging his fighters' withdrawal from Belgorod in southwest Russia.

"I am not aware of any withdrawal of Akhmat units. <...> Nobody has withdrawn anyone from there, this is all talk," the military commander told TASS.

Earlier, social media reported that the Akhmat special forces unit had been pooled out of Belgorod.