Disclosing details of nuclear weapons deployed to Belarus not on agenda — Russian MFA

SOCHI, June 23. /TASS/. The possibility of making public the details concerning the nuclear weapons being deployed to Belarus is not on the agenda, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told the media on Friday.

"I very much doubt that this question will ever be the subject of any open discussion or publicity on our part," he said.

"For decades the US has kept its tactical nuclear weapons on the territory of a number of European countries and it has never disclosed the exact number. Only estimated parameters are known. Why should we unilaterally disclose something like that?" he concluded.

In March, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Russia would deploy its tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus at its own request, precisely the way the United States has been doing on the territory of its allies for a long time. On June 16, speaking at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, Russian President Putin said that the first Russian nuclear warheads had been delivered to Belarus. The whole batch will be in place by the end of the year.