USC presents 35 projects at international naval show in Kronshtadt

ST. PETERSBURG, June 22. /TASS/. The United Shipbuilding Corporation (USC) has presented the largest exposition of more than 35 projects at the International Maritime Defense Show, held for the first time on the territory of the Island of Forts cluster in Kronshtadt, the press service of the United Shipbuilding Corporation said on its official Telegram channel on Thursday.

"The United Shipbuilding Corporation presented at the IMDS the largest exposition of more than 35 projects developed by the corporation's design bureau and implemented at its enterprises," the post reads.

According to the press service, the most remarkable exhibits on display at the USC stand were submarines and vehicles: Amur-1650, Amur-950, E-600 and Talisman-2, developed by the Rubin Central Design Bureau for Marine Engineering, and P-750B and Triton-2, which are the brainchildren of the Malachit Marine Engineering Bureau. Models of surface ships and boats were presented at the stand by Nevskoe Design and Engineering Bureau, Severnaya Verf shipyard, Almaz Central Marine Design Bureau, the Severnoye PKB design bureau, the Admiralty Shipyards, the Sredne-Nevsky Shipbuilding Plant and the Vympel design bureau.

The IMDS-2023 is running in Kronshtadt on June 21-25. The Ministry of Industry and Trade is its organizer. For the first time ever, the Museum of Naval Glory and the Congressional and Exhibition Center on the territory of tourist and recreational cluster Fort Island have become the event’s venue. The exposition of shipbuilding enterprises has brought together over 250 leading Russian and foreign participants. TASS is a strategic media partner of the IMDS-2023.