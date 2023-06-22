Poland to commission UK-made CAMM air defense missiles in June — Defense Minister

MOSCOW, June 22. /TASS/. The Polish Armed Forces will commission the Narew short-range missile air defense system, equipped with UK-made CAMM missiles, Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak said Thursday.

"Very soon, even before the end of this month, the soldiers who displayed their training today, will begin their duties on missile and air defense of Poland, using this modern equipment," the minister said.

He pointed out that the Narew will be efficient against both drones and maneuvering missiles.

The $400-million contract on shipment of CAMM missiles was signed in April, last year.

This multi-channel air defense system makes it possible to simultaneously track and attack 24 targets. The launcher is mounted on a Polish-made truck and equipped with Polish-made radar. Its maximum range stands at about 25 km.